RSS leader’s murder: DGP meets Gosain’s family, says case will be solved soon

DGP Suresh Arora in Ludhiana Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) DGP Suresh Arora in Ludhiana Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab DGP Suresh Arora met family members of slain RSS leader Ravindra Gosain at their residence in Ludhiana Sunday. Gosain was shot dead outside his residence by two bike-borne persons Tuesday. Arora assured the family that the case would be solved soon. Gosain’s son Deepak Kumar said, “The DGP said that with recovery of a motorcycle, a major breakthrough had been achieved. We are satisfied with the police probe so far.” Arora also examined the spot where Gosain was gunned down.

Arora told mediapersons that the case had been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after going through modus operandi of the killing which is similar to the previous killings including that of RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja killed in Jalandhar. He added that NIA team is expected to arrive in Punjab by next week. Later, Arora also held a meeting with senior police officers in Ludhiana to discuss the case.

