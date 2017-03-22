Punjab: Regulate fee structure and admission criteria of pvt schools, says Phoolka

Aam Aadmi Party Leader HS Phoolka. (File) Aam Aadmi Party Leader HS Phoolka. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party leader and leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, HS Phoolka Wednesday said that the state government should immediately take steps to regulate admission/re-admission fee structure and purchase of books in various private schools of Punjab.

“Strict instructions have been issued to several private schools in Delhi regarding fee and admission and excellent results have been derived by AAP government” Phoolka said.

With school admissions around the corner, the AAP leader said that adequate steps should be taken to stop commercialisation of education in Punjab and funds should be increased to government schools so as to bring them at par with private schools.

Referring to the recent government instructions passed on to stop the funding of various civic projects running in various towns and villages, Phoolka said in a statement that the projects which are in the pipeline should not be scrapped as it may cause public inconvenience and sufferings to common man.

“In line with the recent High Court judgment regarding transfer of funds directly to Gram Panchayats, requisite steps should be taken and guidelines be issued so that various bureaucratic hurdles may be removed from the smooth and hassle-free transfer of funds to Gram Panchayats.” Phoolka added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now