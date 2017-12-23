Punjab: Rape accused ex-minister seeks bail in High Court

Sucha Singh Langah. (File) Sucha Singh Langah. (File)

Former Punjab minister and Akali leader Sucha Singh Langah has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court for bail in the rape case registered against him in Gurdaspur in September. On Friday, the hearing was deferred to January 12 on his counsel’s request. Langah, in his plea, has said he has been falsely implicated in the case by his political rivals.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and extortion was registered against Langah at Gurdaspur police station on September 29. The complainant, a Punjab Police constable, had also levelled the allegations of financial fraud against him while saying that he had sexually exploited her in lieu of the job.

Langah, who has been in custody since October 10, has said the timing of the FIR was also suspicious as the elections of the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat was scheduled in October and the allegations against him were only levelled two weeks prior to it.

