Punjab: Rana KP Singh sworn in as Pro Tem Speaker

CONGRESS MLA from Anandpur Sahib, Rana Kanwarpal Singh (59), was on Monday appointed Pro Tem Speaker by Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, who administered the oath of office to him as member of the 15th Vidhan Sabha. Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

A spokesperson at the Chief Minister’s Office said the Governor, while exercising his powers under Article 188 of the Constitution, appointed Rana Kanwarpal as the Pro Tem Speaker, who would in turn administer oath to all the other elected members of the Assembly when it convenes for its maiden session beginning March 24.

Rana Kanwarpal Singh took the oath in Punjabi.

A lawyer by qualification, Rana Kanwarpal, popularly referred to as Rana KP, has been associated with the Congress since his student days. He was president of the Ropar District Congress Committee and remained PPCC vice-president as well as member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

A three-time MLA, Rana Kaypee was even president of the Ropar Bar Association. He was the first elected MLA of Nangal in the 2002 Assembly polls on Congress ticket when he defeated senior BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal by over 12,000 votes.

He was first appointed chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board and then Chief Parliamentary Secretary in the then Congress government.

In the 2007 election, Rana Kaypee Singh again emerged victorious from the Nangal Assembly constituency by defeating Mittal, but lost to him in 2012.

In the 2017 election, he emerged victorious by 23,881 votes.

