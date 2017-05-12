Punjab: PSERC chief resigns

D S BAINS, chairman of Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) and a retired IAS officer, who was appointed by the previous SAD-BJP government, resigned from his post Thursday. Punjab’s Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh said, “Bains is a man of principle. He has made way for a new chairman.” Bains was unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts to contact him.

Sources in the government said another retired IAS officer Kusumjit Kaur Sidhu, a close aide of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, is tipped to be the next chairperson of the regulator. Sidhu was offered the post of vice chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala.

It is learnt that she was not keen on the post and wanted to serve Punjab in the power sector. The only way to adjust a retired IAS in power sector was Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) as the post of director of Punjab State Power Corporation was occupied.

