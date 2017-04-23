Punjab promotes moong dal to curb stubble burning

Wheat harvesting in progress on a field in Punjab. Wheat harvesting in progress on a field in Punjab.

The state’s agricultural department has been promoting ‘summer moong dal (pulse) cultivation among various other measures to check stubble burning in fields after wheat harvesting. The state aims to bring around 50,000 hectares (1.20 lakh acres) of area under moong dal.

After wheat harvesting, moong dal can be sown with ‘simple drill’ or ‘Happy Seeder’ machine without setting the field on fire as straw gets dissolved in the soil gradually.

According to experts, ‘summer moong’ is not only a high-value cash crop which fits perfectly in the wheat-rice cycle in the state, but it’s also a short-duration crop improves soil health. PUNSEED (Punjab State Seed Corporation Limited) has produced 4,445 quintals of ‘summer’ moong dal seed to be provided to farmers at the rate of Rs 9,000 per quintal. The government is providing subsidy on it under two schemes, National Food Security Mission, and Integrated Scheme for Oil Seeds, Pulses and Maize. PUNSEED has already sent stocks to the district agriculture officers.

“To sow moong dal, one does not need to clear leftover stubble which are 3-4 inches high. Moong dal can be sown through tractor-mounted drill directly after running rotabator machine in the field,” said Dr Amrik Singh, the agriculture development officer in Pathankot. He said most farmers set their fields on fire just to clear the stubble.

According to Dr Naresh Gulati, block agriculture development officer in Jalandhar, the stubble rather works as mulching, which is a thick layer of crop residue which helps advance germination in fresh crop by 10 days.

Dr Swatantra Airy, the managing director of PUNSEED, said they had produced 4,445 quintals of moong dal seed this season, which has been packed in 15-kg bags. A farmer needs 15 kg of seed per acre, he said, adding that a central scheme provides for subsidy for farmers. “As there is a shortage of pulse in the state, high prices can fetch good amount to farmers in two months, from April to June, during which fields remain without any crop. Summer moong, which takes around 60 to 65 days to get ready, is the perfect crop to boost farmers’ income and fertility of fields,” said Airy.

A farmers can get a yield of 5 to 5.50 quintals per acre and can earn 40,000 to 50,000 per acre after spending Rs 6,000 to 7000 on its production.

