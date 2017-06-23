Parkash Singh Badal, not seen in Assembly, visits AAP MLAs in hospital

Former CM Parkash Singh Badal meets the injured AAP MLA at the GMSH in Chandigarh. Express Former CM Parkash Singh Badal meets the injured AAP MLA at the GMSH in Chandigarh. Express

Former CM Parkash Singh Badal Thursday visited the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) to enquire about the two AAP MLAs, Sarabjit Kaur Manuke and Manjit Singh, who were brought there after they were allegedly manhandled by marshals in the state Assembly hours earlier. Badal, who has not been attending the Assembly sessions since the change of guard in Punjab for health reasons, termed the incident as “darkest day of the democracy” and called it “vendetta”.

“… The way they [MLAs] were mercilessly lifted, they[marshals] didn’t care about ladies… this is the murder of the democracy,” Badal told reporters at the hospital.

Badal said the incident was “an insult of religion, MLAs and women”. “I was going to Delhi. The moment I heard about this, I rushed here to enquire about it. Its not about AAP or SAD, it is about the morality. I thought I should visit the representatives of the people who have been insulted,” he said. “Removing turban of MLA or even common man cannot be tolerated”

At the hospital, Badal first met legislator Manjit Singh and later tried to speak to Kaur, but she was unconscious and didn’t respond to Badal.

Besides Badal, several other political leaders also visited the hospital to see the duo. They included SAD president Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia. Majithia brought the turban of Manjit Singh, which had come undone in the Assembly, and handed it over to him.

Leader of Opposition H S Phoolka and Lok Insaaf Party legislators Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjeet Singh also visited the GMSH. Late in the afternoon, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann also visited the injured MLAs at the hospital.

Hospital sources said both MLAs were told by the doctors in the evening that they could go home now as their “condition is stable”. “One of the legislators [Manjit Singh] refused to go and said he would go home on Friday. Sarabjit Kaur left for home in the evening,” they said.

