Punjab power corporation revives proposal to export power to Pakistan

THE PUNJAB State Power Supply Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has revived a proposal to supply 1,000 megawatt (MW) power to Pakistan.

The PSPCL has written to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, urging him to take up the matter with the Centre. This is not the first time that such a proposal has been moved. Former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, had also made announcements in this regard during his visit to Pakistan in 2012. However, the move did not work out due to strained relations between the two countries.

A Venu Prasad, principal secretary (power) and chairman-and-managing director of PSPCL said the Goindwal Thermal Power Plant was ideally suited for the export of power. “The plant is located close to the border and can be utilised to export power to Pakistan. We have surplus capacity for eight months in a year and which is why we feel that export of power is an idea with great potential,” he said. Venu Prasad added that it was up to the Chief Minister to now write to the Prime Minister to take the matter further.

In 2012, Sukhbir Singh Badal, had also declared in Pakistan that Punjab would be power surplus in a short period of time and had mooted the proposal to export power to the neighbouring country provided Government of India gave a nod for the proposal. At the time power officials had also identified a piece of land in Patti where a grid could be established.

Pakistan had also held discussions with Adani Enterprises for importing 500 MW power and representatives of the Indian firm had also visited Pakistan in 2014. The Pakistani power minister had been also been quoted in news reports that the Indian firm had submitted a draft proposal for the export of 500-800 MW power ratcheting it up to 3,500-4,000 MW. With the proposal not getting fructified, Pakistan then initiated negotiations with Iran for importing 1,000 MW power. Former CMD of PSPCL, K D Chaudhary, who resigned recently, said the previous bid to export power to Pakistan did not work out as a policy decision in this regard was yet to be given by the Centre.

