Top stories at 9 am, February 4: Punjab, Goa start voting, Manipur blockade may resolve, Trump speaks on Paris attack, Chennai port gets notice on oil spill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to turn up in large numbers to exercise their voting rights.

Assembly elections updates: Voting begins in Punjab, Goa

Voting began in Punjab and Goa on Saturday morning for the Assembly elections. The states are first to go into polling as elections for five states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand are being held simultaneously in the months of February and March. The counting of votes for all five states will be done on March 11. The voting for 40 seats in Goa started at 7:00 am while in Punjab, which has 117 assembly seats, it started at 8:00 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to turn up in large numbers to exercise their voting rights. Click here to read more.

‘Substantial progress’ in Manipur talks, blockade may be lifted soon

The four-month-long Manipur blockade may soon get lifted as talks between the United Naga Council (UNC), Manipur government and Union Home Ministry have made “substantial progress”, said sources. Both the Centre and state are maintaining absolute secrecy on the negotiations during a five-hour closed-door meeting at North Block on Friday. However, sources said that UNC had agreed to end the blockade provided their conditions are “fulfilled”. The state government is also learnt to have agreed to fulfill some of the demands of the Naga body, which has been spearheading the agitation. Click here to read more.

During a violent protest last year in Imphal against the blockade, which has disrupted life in the state. File During a violent protest last year in Imphal against the blockade, which has disrupted life in the state. File

Donald Trump asks US to get ‘smart’ after Paris attack

US President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that “new radical Islamic terrorist” was behind the attack at the Louvre museum in Paris. He also said US should “get smart” in addressing the challenges posed by “radical” terrorist groups. Trump said France it is time that the US becomes smart in addressing the challenge posed by such terrorist groups. On Friday, a machete-wielding man attacked security forces in France. Click here to read more.

Chennai oil spill: Centre slaps notice on port, wants action to contain impact

In this Tuesday, Jan.31, 2017 photo, Indian Coast Guard personnel work to clear the slick after an oil spill polluted the Ennore beach on the Bay of Bengal coast near Chennai, India. According to local news reports a collision between two ships caused the spill. (AP Photo) In this Tuesday, Jan.31, 2017 photo, Indian Coast Guard personnel work to clear the slick after an oil spill polluted the Ennore beach on the Bay of Bengal coast near Chennai, India. According to local news reports a collision between two ships caused the spill. (AP Photo)

The Environment Ministry has issued a notice to the Kamarajar port authorities, seeking to know whether it had installed necessary infrastructure needed to deal with situations like the oil spill near Chennai. The nearly week-long crisis, triggered by oil spill resulting from the collision of two ships off the Kamarajar harbour on Saturday, is threatening to become a major ecological disaster, with the spillage extending down to Marina Beach in Chennai. Click to read more.

Protests against women quota cut Nagaland off, Kohima scrambles to restore some order

Nagaland’s key cities remained shut for the third day Friday with mobs, protesting 33 per cent reservation for women in urban local bodies, blocking the highway between Dimapur and Kohima as authorities scrambled to quell the violence a day after the Kohima municipal council building and several government and private offices were set ablaze. Five additional companies of Assam Rifles were deployed Friday to step up the presence of security personnel on the ground. Click here to read more.

