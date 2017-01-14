Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh wants to take on CM Parkash Singh Badal, seeks Congress permission

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Congress leader Amarinder Singh

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said he has decided to fight the forthcoming polls in the state from Lambi constituency, the bastion of current Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. “I have decided to fight Punjab Elections 2017 from Lambi. Will make it official soon,” Amarinder was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Amarinder, who has been given his traditional assembly seat of Patiala-urban by the Congress, sought the permission of the party’s high command to contest from Lambi in order to take on the Shiromani Akali Dal patron, whom he blamed for the “ruin of Punjab”. “I will fight Patiala and Lambi if my high command wants, so that we defeat Badal, he has done enough damage to Punjab,” Amarinder said. “I had requested my party high command to give me the opportunity of fighting this man, he has completely ruined Punjab.”

On asked whether cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu would join Congress, Amarinder expressed full confidence saying, “100 per cent he is in the Congress, and as Navjot Kaur has announced that he is a candidate from Amritsar East.”