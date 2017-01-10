Manish Sisodia in Punjab: Vote assuming Arvind Kejriwal will be CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

Raising the stakes for the Assembly elections in Punjab, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday that people of the state should cast their votes on February 4 “assuming that Arvind Kejriwal will be the Chief Minister of Punjab”. Sisodia, however, added that “whoever becomes the Chief Minister, it will be Kejriwal’s responsibility to ensure that all promises made during the election are fulfilled”.

Sisodia dropped the K word while addressing a rally at Balongi village in Mohali — his first in a series of meetings in Punjab — when an AAP member on stage asked him who would be the party’s Chief Minister if it was voted to power. Sisodia responded by saying that the people needed to elect the MLA first. “Narinder Shergill will become an MLA and then there will be a CM,” he said, adding that there was a need to make Punjab free of drugs, provide employment opportunities, and improve roads and the situation of farmers.

“I promise that Arvind Kejriwal will get all this work done,” said Sisodia. “Ek bhai ne abhi poocha ki AAP ka CM kaun hoga. Aap yeh maanke chalo ki Punjab ka mukhyamantri toh Arvind Kejriwal hone wala hai. Jo bhi mukhyamantri banein, lekin yeh Arvind Kejriwal ki zimmidari hai ki jo bhi vaade aapse karke ja rahe hai voh poore karvayeinge (A brother just asked me who will be AAP’s CM. You should assume that Arvind Kejriwal is going to be the CM of Punjab. Whoever becomes the CM, it will be the responsibility of Arvind Kejriwal to ensure that all promises made to you are fulfilled),” said Sisodia.

“We will not leave Punjab and sit in Delhi. Whatever promises we have made…. Arvind Kejriwal will fulfill all promises. I stand guarantee to that. You should vote assuming you are voting to make Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister. Vote in the name of Arvind Kejriwal,” said Sisodia.

He said that Kejriwal had stopped all other work and was working towards ensuring that Punjab is free from drugs. “He is giving all his time to Punjab. He knows that if Punjab’s youth do not get back to farming, trading or working in factories, then Punjab cannot stand on its feet,” said Sisodia.

Launching an attack on the Badals of the ruling SAD and Captain Amarinder Singh of Congress, Sisodia challenged both to speak about the work done during their tenures and compare that with what AAP has done in Delhi. He alleged that while AAP was promoting education and healthcare, the Badals were promoting drugs and unemployment.

“Seeing the gathering here, I feel that you are about to bring a revolution in Punjab. You have not come here to be a part of a rally. The real motive is to tell the Badals and Captains in Punjab that Punjab is not their personal property,” he said.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal as “jumlebaaz”, Sisodia charged that both had made tall promises which they did not fulfill. “They have sucked the blood of people and now is the time to take revenge. Vote to remove Badal and Captain. Do not give Punjab back into their hands,” said Sisodia.