Punjab polls: AAP comes a cropper even in areas considered its ‘stronghold’

The drubbing that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received in Sunday’s local bodies polls has not been restricted to areas such as Doaba and Majha where the party is not on a strong footing but also in Assembly constituencies which have seen AAP MLAs being elected by a handsome margin just nine months ago.

An analysis of the voting pattern and the Assembly results of the municipal corporation and nagar council, nagar panchayat polls show that even in these Assembly segments, where AAP should have had a strong hold having won a victory just a few months back, the party has not been able to make a decent show. As the main opposition party in Punjab with the second largest number of MLAs in the state legislative assembly, AAP could manage to secure a solitary ward in Bholath. The fact that even the Leader of Opposition, Sukhpal Khaira, could not manage to put up decent candidates in the nagar councils comprising Dhilwan, Begowal and Bholath in his Assembly constituency to give a challenge to Congress was even commented upon by the Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) president, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

However, the dismal performance of the party was not limited to Khaira’s constituency alone. AAP could not put up a fight even from Talwandi Sabo which lies in the Malwa region and is considered a stronghold of the party. The AAP MLA from Talwandi Sabo, Baljinder Kaur, had won the elections earlier this year by a handsome tally of 54,553 votes. It was the same story in Bhikhi in Mansa constituency where AAP cut a sorry figure even though it’s MLA, Nazar Singh Manshahia, had polled more than 70,000 votes in the assembly polls.

The sorry state of AAP’s performance in its ‘strongholds’ continued at many other Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.

The party failed to perform in Dirba, represented by its MLA Harpal Cheema, and it also came a cropper in Mullanpur Dakha which falls under the assembly constituency represented by former leader of opposition, HS Phoolka. On his part, Phoolka attributed strong arm tactics of the Congress for the poor performance. Apart from Dirba, which falls under the Lok Sabha contituency of Sangrur, represented by Bhagwant Mann, state president of AAP, the story was no different in Khanauri, Moonak and Cheema. Leaders within the party say that the poor performance in the Municipal Corporations of Amritsar and Jalandhar were more or less given because of poor cadre strength but the setback in Malwa region has been a cause for concern.

Speaking to The Indian Express, state co-president of AAP, Aman Arora said that AAP is just a three-year-old party in Punjab and if traditional parties like SAD and BJP wilted against the Congress onslaught of misuse of state machinery then AAP’s performance was on expected lines. “You can look at the track record of local bodies polls for the past few decades. It is always the party in power which sweeps them because of money power, muscle power and misuse of police. When the SAD-BJP alliance was in power, Congress had been swept away in these polls,” he said.

When asked if AAP would be doing an introspection on why it did not do well in areas represented by it’s MLAs, Arora said that while introspection is a must, yet, it should also be understood that participating in these elections was more important than just winning. “It would have been very easy for us to say that we are not ready for these polls and sat out of the elections. But that would have been a short-sighted policy. Where is our local leadership going to emerge from if we do not participate in such elections,” he said.

Arora said that AAP is working towards strengthening its party cadre from block level downwards. “We already have put a new structure in place till the block level and now we are working towards going down till the village level. We are putting new leadership in place and will continue to fight all elections including the zila parishad and panchayat polls,” he said.

