Ready to take on Amarinder Singh from Patiala, says former Army Chief JJ Singh

Former army chief, J J Singh. Former army chief, J J Singh.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh, an ex-army captain, may see himself locked in an electoral battle with former army chief, J J Singh, for the Patiala assembly seat during the polls in the state. Singh on Wednesday said he was ready to take on Amarinder as an SAD candidate from the PCC president’s bastion. Though he has not yet been announced formally as the candidate from the seat, Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary Prem Singh Chandumajra has said a “famous personality” would be pitted by the party against Amarinder. “Yes, I am ready for my third innings now, as I served in the Army and also as the governor of Arunachal Pardesh” Singh said.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Underlining his close association with Patiala, Singh said his family had shifted there after Partition and the place had been home to him for years. “It is time I pay something back to Patiala socially, politically and economically,” he said.

Singh was 2 years old when his family had shifted to Patiala from Rawalpindi. The former army chief visited Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to pay obeisance where he was given a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour) by the head granthi Pranaam Singh. Punjab goes to polls on February 4.