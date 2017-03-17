Gave people so much that they threw up: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File photo) Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File photo)

On the day Captain Amarinder Singh took oath as Punjab Chief Minister, SAD president Sukhbir Badal directed his anguish against the voters, equating them with “a person who eats too much and then throws up”. Sukhbir’s party faced a crushing defeat this time, with AAP getting more seats than the SAD-BJP combine and pushing the latter to the third position in the state.

“It is like if a man eats too much, he ends up throwing up. Aapan jyada khawa ta lokaan nu (We gave people too much to eat),” Sukhbir told a gathering of party workers in Kotkapura on Thursday, adding that his government gave people “liberal grants, grids and water channels”.

“People will learn our value when there will be drought for five years. The difference between good and bad is not known until one acknowledges things,” said Sukhbir.

“[People] did not acknowledge [works of] your party. They started believing this [doles] was their own right. Now, they will realise when all their rights will be taken away,” said Sukhbir, who was accompanied by SAD leader Mantar Singh Brar, who lost from Kotkapura. He said people should ask the Congress about promises of loan waiver and job for every family.

