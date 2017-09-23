Punjab police vs UP police over ‘release’ of wanted man

A ROW has broken out between Punjab police and UP police over a man who is wanted in Punjab and was allegedly caught in Lucknow, but released. Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Ghanshyampura, who carries a Rs 2-lakh reward on his head in Punjab, was an accused in a jailbreak in Nabha 10 months ago when an armed group stormed the high-security prison and escaped with six prisoners (four were later rearrested). Gopi has been named among the conspirators in a list of 35 accused.

“We received an intelligence input regarding Gopi and shared it with UP police on September 13,” Punjab DGP (Intelligence) Dinker Gupta. “The input was that probably Gopi was caught in UP and let off subsequently. One of my officers spoke with his counterpart in UP the same day.”

The UP government has ordered an inquiry to probe the role of a senior IPS officer in Gopi’s alleged release. “Certain allegations have been made regarding the role of some senior police officers in the arrest and subsequent release of a Punjab criminal. Taking note of media reports, the government has ordered a high-level inquiry headed by an ADG-ranked officer,” UP principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar said.

ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar will head the probe, said UP DGP Sulkhan Singh. “From media reports, it appears that the issue has been reported on the basis of a conversation between two Punjab-based criminals,” Singh said.

Punjab police sources said they had intercepted a string of conversations, involving an Amritsar-based liquor contractor called Rimple and three men in UP — Sandeep Tiwari aka Pintoo, Amandeep Singh and Harjinder Singh. These conversations indicated that Gopi had been caught in UP and released after a liquor contractor got in touch with Pintoo.

Acting on Punjab police’s input, UP police picked up Amandeep and Harjinder, who reportedly said they, too, had got to know that Gopi had been arrested in Lucknow on September 11 from a bus stand in Shahjahanpur. UP police sources said the two men told them that Pintoo then got in touch with someone who eventually ensured Gopi’s release from Bareilly.

UP police also arrested Pintoo who, sources said, has denied striking any deal to get Gopi released, or having any knowledge of Gopi’s whereabouts. Punjab police arrested Rimple. Amandeep and Harjinder were placed under arrest in connection with an abduction case in Amritsar. Punjab police have taken Pintoo too into custody. Probe officer Anand Kumar reached Amritsar Thursday to question the three.

UP’s Special Task Force, meanwhile, issued a press release Wednesday, saying false allegations were being levelled against the agency. The STF had neither arrested nor released Gopi, it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App