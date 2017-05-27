Punjab Police to present guard of honour to K P S Gill

The Punjab Police will present the guard of honour to former DGP K P S Gill during his last rites in Delhi tomorrow. The last rites of the former DGP, who passed away at the age of 82 yesterday, will be held at Delhi’s Lodhi Garden crematorium.

These will be performed with full police honours jointly by CRPF, Delhi Police and Punjab Police, an official spokesperson said here today. Punjab DGP Suresh Arora will lead the Punjab Police in paying their respects to Gill, who earned the sobriquet of ‘supercop’ after being credited with eliminating terrorism from the state and restoring peace, he said.

Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, Advisor to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, will represent the Punjab government at the cremation. CM’s OSD Karanpal Sekhon will lay a wreath on behalf of the chief minister, the spokesman said.

Recalling Gill’s invaluable contribution to bringing back peace to the state, which was in the grip of militancy, Amarinder, in his condolence message on Friday, had said “Gill’s role in restoring peace and stability to Punjab cannot be undermined or forgotten, and that he continues to be emulated by police and security personnel around the country, as an example of how the most complex of problems can be resolved with grit and determination.”

Gill, who served as DG CRPF besides holding the important post of DGP Punjab, was also Advisor (Security) to the Government of Chhattisgarh in 2006-07.

