Punjab police seize over 13,000 tablets of banned medicines, two held

Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have seized more than 13,000 banned medicines and arrested two persons who were in possession of the drugs in Fazilka district. “We have recovered 10,800 tablets of Tramadol and 2,400 tablets of Alprazolam from possession of two persons,” Fazilka SP (Investigation) Harmit Singh Hundal said today.

The seizure comes in the wake of the Congress-led state government’s crackdown on the drug menace in Punjab. The accused were identified as Pardeep Rai, a resident of Ferozepur and Amarjit Singh, a resident of Fazilka, police said.

During routine checking, a team of police spotted two persons standing near Tiwana crossing in Jalalabad. During search, tablets of Tramadol and Alprazolam in huge quantity were recovered from their possession and the duo was arrested, Hundal said.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and investigation is underway, he said.

