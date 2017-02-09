Nabha Jailbreak: Two months on, four inmates still at large

More than two months after the audacious Nabha jailbreak where armed men helped four gangsters and two terrorists escape from the high-security Nabha jail, four of the inmates continue to be at large. Two were arrested by the Delhi Police and Madhya Pradesh Police.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

A day after the jailbreak, the Delhi Police had nabbed terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo from Nizamudin railway station while he was trying to board a train.

On January 17, the Madhya Pradesh police arrested gangster Kulpreet Singh Neeta Deol from Indore where he was living as a tenant on fake identity for nearly 50 days after he escaped from the jail.

The four yet to be arrested are gangsters Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, Vikcy Gondar, Amandeep Singh Dhotian and terrorist Kashmir Singh.

“We are developing further information. We hope to nab the remaining accused soon,” said Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police S Boopathi. Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, who was posted as Patiala SSP when jailbreak happened and who was among the police officers probing the Nabha jailbreak, was removed as Patiala SSP on the directions of Election Commission in the run-up to the February 4 Assembly polls.

He was replaced by Boopathi.

Members of the gangsters which freed the jail inmates, namely Palwinder Singh, Bikkar Singh, Jagatveer Singh and Charanpreet Singh, were also arrested by the police.

Among them, Palwinder was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Other arrests made by Punjab Police include facilitators Harjot Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Ranjit Singh, Tejinder Sharma and Mohammad Asim, besides Nabha jail assistant superintendent Bhim Singh and head warder Jagmeet Singh.