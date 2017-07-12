Punjab Police nab gangster after exchange of fire

Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi was arrested yesterday (Source: Google Map) Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi was arrested yesterday (Source: Google Map)

A gangster, wanted in over two dozen cases of murder and robbery, was arrested after exchange of gunfire in a village here, police said Wednesday. While Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, was nabbed, Ashok Kumar, alias Aman, managed to escape with some locals in the operation in village Kohala in Ferozepur district’s Mallanwala block yesterday.

Three weapons — a 12 bore gun, .32 bore revolver and a.315 bore rifle — were recovered from Gopi’s possession, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ferozepur Gaurav Garg. However, Aman managed to escape with help of some local supporters.

Garg said the police team launched its operation acting on an intelligence input regarding movement of some gangsters in Mallanwala area. Police have rounded up six persons who are suspected of providing support to the gangsters. Gopi was wanted in over two dozen cases related to murder and robberies while Kumar too was wanted in many cases, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App