Punjab Police DSP Jagdish Singh Bhola, his wife and father charged under money laundering Act

A special court hearing money laundering cases on Tuesday charged former wrestler and dismissed Punjab Police DSP Jagdish Singh Bhola, his father, Balshinder Singh, and his wife, Gurmeet Kaur, under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Apart from these three, 10 others were charged under the same section by the court.

Apart from Bhola and his family members, charges were framed against Sarabjeet Singh, Maninder Singh Bittu, Kuldeep Kaur, Sukhraj Singh, Dalip Singh Mann, Avtar Tari, Sukhdeep Kaur, Baljeet Singh and Sukhraj Singh alias Raja. Earlier, Enforcement Directorate had registered cases against the accused after finding several money transactions which were made from foreign countries, including Canada.

Three separate cases of money laundering were registered against Bhola, his family members and his accomplices, but last month the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved an application in a special CBI court to hear all the cases together. The court accepted the application following which the charges were framed.

Apart from drug smuggling, Bhola stands accused of money laundering, with his accomplices having allegedly purchased some properties in Canada in violation of rules.

