Punjab police brace for rejig after EC notification

The Punjab police are bracing for a round of transfers, including at top levels, after the Election Commission announces the dates for the 2017 state Assembly election and the model code of conduct comes into force. On a request from the EC, the state government has submitted a panel of 20 IPS officers to be available to the poll panel for posting in sensitive districts. The EC had also asked for 20 IAS officers. Among the police officers, it wanted those who could be posted as SSPs, IGs and DIGs, if required.

On December 22, the Punjab government shifted as many as 54 officers, including an IG, 10 DIGs and the rest in the rank of SSPs. But the EC may make its own round of transfers once the code of conduct takes effect.

In the 2007 elections, then Punjab Director General of Police S S Virk was removed on appeals from SAD, which with its ally BJP, defeated the ruling Congress. The SAD had urged the transfer to “ensure free and fair elections” in Punjab.

In the 2014 parliamentary polls, then Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini had gone on leave during the poll period. The elections were held on April 30 and results declared on May 16. Suresh Arora, the then Chief Director Vigilance Bureau, was appointed DGP in his place for the period of Saini’s leave.

“Once the model code of conduct comes into force, the officers are on deputation with Election Commission. During every election, EC orders transfers. There is history of such transfers in Punjab. And this is not limited to police department only. There could be administrative reshuffle also,” a senior police officer said.

One of the aspects of the Punjab Police that has not gone unnoticed is that it has 13 senior superintendents of police, a cadre post in the districts meant for the Indian Police Service Officers, who are Punjab Police Service officers.

Among the 27 officers working as police chiefs in districts, only five are direct IPS officers as of now. Until the December 22 reshuffle, there were only three direct IPS officers.

Aside from the 13 SSPs, who are PPS officers, the remaining nine police districts are headed by officers promoted as IPS officers from State Police Service.

“We demand that Election Commission should ensure that only IPS officers be appointed as SSPs in all the districts in the state. The training and commitment of IPS officer is different compared to PPS officers,” said Gurpreet Singh Waraich, Punjab convener of Aam Aadmi Party.

“We have already submitted to the Election Commission that cadre posts should be held only by IPS officers. They have taken note of it. The ruling party has been bending rules to accommodate such officers who do its bidding and register false cases against those who are politically opposed,” said Congress leader Sunil Jakhar.

After being asked by the EC to provide a list of 20 IPS officers from 2005-12 batches to be posted as SSPs if the need arises, Punjab government has sent a panel of officers, 16 of whom are direct IPS officers.

“Commission has no policy of posting officers from any particular service only. These names will be used only if ECI needs to replace some officers posted already. These are just an approved panel so that ECI can take quick decision in case it feels so,” said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh.

Akali leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is adviser to Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, said, “IPS officers are very much posted as police chiefs in districts. Where they have more experience, PPS officers have been posted as police chiefs in districts. In some cases, police handling by PPS officers is better due to more years in service. Punjab is different from other states on certain parameters. It is located along side the international border. The state also went through dark phase of terrorism. So, services of experienced officers are put to use.”

The practice of appointing non-cadre officers to cadre posts is neither new nor something unique to the SAD-BJP government. During Congress tenure, when Captain Amarinder Singh was chief minister, 1998 batch IPS officer Nilabh Kishore had filed a contempt petition against officials for non-compliance of a High Court order that non-cadre officers should be removed from cadre posts.

A day before the hearing in the case in December 2004, for which the court had sent notices to then Chief Secretary J S Gill, then Principal Secretary (Home) S K Sinha and then DGP A A Siddiqui, the Punjab government removed all PPS officers posted as SSPs.