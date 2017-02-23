Punjab Police at SYL site ahead of INLD’s planned march to dig canal

Punjab police manning the Shambhu barrier at Punjab-Haryana border for INLD party march to dig SYL canal. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Punjab police manning the Shambhu barrier at Punjab-Haryana border for INLD party march to dig SYL canal. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Punjab Police have cordoned off the area near the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal where members of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are expected to march soon. Several police personnel in riot gear have congregated in Patiala’s Kapuri village on the Punjab-Haryana border following a call given by the INLD to dig the canal near the Shambhu Barrier. The Punjab Police have sealed borders of the state at the Shambhu toll barrier and Sarala headworks.

While the Punjab Police was seen making efforts in anticipation of the party’s march, the same could not be said for their counterparts in Haryana. No checkpoints were set up at the Haryana side of the Shambhu toll barrier. The number of Haryana police personnel present was also very less compared with that of the Punjab side.

Riot police in full gear at the Punjab-Haryana border. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Riot police in full gear at the Punjab-Haryana border. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Punjab police is also going to be using drones as a well a helicopter provided by the state government to keep a check on the situation.

More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed on the route the INLD and its supporters are expected to take, says Ambala Police Commissioner R C Mishra.

“Adequate arrangements are being made to avoid any inconvenience to commuters who use the route. Various check posts at strategic locations have also been setup to maintain law and order situation,” he said.

People crossing the barricaded border. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) People crossing the barricaded border. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

