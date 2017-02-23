Punjab police arrests 3 members of ‘Gaggi’ gang

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Punjab police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested three suspected members of ‘Gaggi’ gang, including its leader Simaranjeet Singh who is a resident of Kaunke Kala village near Jagraon. The other arrested gang members are Baldev Singh alias Devi of the same village and Gurjeet Singh of Jangiana village of Bhadaur (Barnala). IG Police Kanwar Vijay Partap Singh said ‘Gaggi’ was the kingpin of the gang and Ramandeep Singh alias Romi, Navjot Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Baldev Singh alias Devi and others were other active members. He said the gang indulged in criminal activities like extortion, kidnapping and contract killing.

What else is making news:

The gang was also involved in a case of indiscriminate firing in Bhadaur area of Barnala distract on the intervening night of February 19-20, he said. One 32 bore revolver and one .315 bore telescopic rifle have been recovered from their possession besides an air gun, he said. When the gang members were intercepted by a team of STF near Beas area in Amritsar district, they fired upon the police team. “However, the STF countered the attack tactfully and successfully nabbed three members while four others managed to escape from the spot.Various police teams have been deputed to arrest those members of the gang,” he said.

Gaggi and other member Romi allegedly masterminded a kidnapping conspiracy in Hong Kong in October 2013 where three persons from Punjab were called and kept in captivity. Gaggi is wanted in that case while five members of the gang have been convicted by a court in Hong Kong.