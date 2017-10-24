Punjab Police Academy passing-out parade: ‘Gear up for cyber crime challenge’

Governor VP Singh Badnore after meeting the family members of slain RSS leader Ravindra Gosain in Ludhiana. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh Governor VP Singh Badnore after meeting the family members of slain RSS leader Ravindra Gosain in Ludhiana. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh

DESCRIBING CYBER crime as a “new challenge” before the state police, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore Monday urged the police to gear up to face this challenge. Addressing a gathering during passing-out parade and investiture ceremony of Punjab Police Academy at Phillaur, the Governor said although cyber crime was a new domain for the state police, he was hopeful that they would meet the challenge efficiently.

He said the cyber crime centre must get an upgrade along with ensuring professional training to the force on scientific lines.

Badnore said the role of police in today’s social scenario requires skills not only to maintain law and order but also to deal with problems arising from rapid socio-economic, socio-political and socio-cultural changes apart from technological development.

He also recalled the services rendered by the state police during the black days of terrorism in Punjab.

Addressing the families of police officers awarded the medal posthumously for their gallantry deeds, the Governor said this honour was just an expression of gratitude towards these families. He said these bravehearts had sacrificed their lives for the sake of unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. He said that the country would ever remain indebted to these heroes for their supreme sacrifice.

Congratulating the medal recipients and the probationary officers, the Governor said that they were lucky enough to get training from this more than century old training institute. He said that this premier academy has a rich tradition and value. He said that this academy has produced great Police officers like Mr Ashwani Kumar.

