Punjab pastor’s murder case: Being harassed in name of interrogation, say kin

Months after a pastor was shot dead outside a church in Ludhiana’s Salem Tabri area on July 15, his son alleged that the family was being ‘harassed’ by the police and the security cover had also been withdrawn. He also claimed that the family has not received any part of the compensation announced by the state government and MP Ravneet Bittu.

Sultan Masih’s son, Alisha, while addressing a press conference Sunday, said, “The police are not taking the case seriously. Three months have passed since the incident and they have yet to find any concrete leads. In the name of interrogation, we are being harassed by the police.”

He claimed that a police control room motorcycle squad was deputed outside their residence for 24 hours immediately after the murder, but since few days it is nowhere to be seen. “Our security has been withdrawn without even telling us,” he said.

Alisha added that Rs 5 lakh and a job announced by the government and Rs 10 lakh announced by MP Ravneet Singh Bittu are yet to reach them. “They were just announcements. Nothing has been given to us yet,” he said, adding that the Christian community will be forced to sit on a protest if the case is not solved soon.

