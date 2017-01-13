Punjab: Over 7 kg charas seized; 4 arrested

Four persons were arrested and over seven kilograms of charas was seized from their possession in two separate incidents in Hoshiarpur district, police said Friday. The contraband was being brought from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh in order to sell in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, SBS Nagar and Kapurthala districts, police said, adding that four persons have been arrested.

In the first incident, the police stopped a car coming from Una in Himachal Pradesh at an inter-state check post at Chak Sadhu under Sadar police station on January 12. During checking of the vehicle, five kg of charas was recovered, police said.

Two car occupants identified as Paras, resident of Kullu in HP and Vikram were arrested for possessing charas, police said. In another incident, police team stopped a car at T-point near Batra palace here and found 2.5 kg of charas from the possession of Gaurav and Sourav, police said.

Four of them have been booked under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police said during preliminary investigation, it was found that accused used to bring contraband from HP to supply in several districts of Punjab.