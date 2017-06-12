Punjab: One killed, six injured in road accident

One person was killed and six injured when their vehicle collided with a tractor trolley on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road while they were on their way back from a shrine in Himachal Pradesh, police said today. The accident took place yesterday when the family from Ludhiana was returning after paying obeisance at the Mata Chintpurni shrine in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, an official said.

Barjesh Kaushal, 30, who was killed, was driving the multi-utility vehicle when the accident occurred at the village Hajipur-Bhullarai crossing on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road near. The injured were hospitalized here, police said.

