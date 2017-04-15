Punjab: One killed, 4 hurt in blast at scrap dealer’s shop

One person was killed and four others were seriously injured in an explosion at a scrap dealer’s shop near Behrampur road, on the outskirts of the city here.

It was not a high-intensity blast, police said, adding that a probe was on to ascertain the cause behind the explosion. “One person was killed and four others were injured in a blast. The injured were rushed to a local hospital,” Gurdaspur SP (D) Sareen Kumar said.

Senior police officials reached the spot after the blast to take stock of the situation. The area near the explosion was cordoned off by the police.

The SP said a team of experts from Forensic Science Laboratory, Mohali has been called. The deceased and the injured were yet to be identified, he added.

