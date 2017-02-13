Punjab: One kg heroin seized by BSF near Indo-Pak border

One kg of heroin, worth Rs 5 crore in international market was today seized by BSF personnel near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar sector in Punjab.

Senior spokesman of BSF’s Punjab frontier DIG RS Kataria told PTI that BSF personnel at Gulgadh border out post (BOP) noticed some suspicious movements on the international border in the wee hours today.

During search operation, a packet of heroin was found lying near a pole at the IB, Kataria said.

So far, more than 18 kgs of heroin, being smuggled into Punjab through the Indo-Pak border has been seized by BSF jawans, he added.