Punjab on path of good governance: Navjot Singh Sidhu

The cricketer-turned-politician said this after reviewing the development projects and implementation of the welfare schemes of the state government here at a meeting with the top district officials. (File) The cricketer-turned-politician said this after reviewing the development projects and implementation of the welfare schemes of the state government here at a meeting with the top district officials. (File)

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today said the state was on the path of good governance after the 10-year “misrule” of the Akali-BJP regime.

The cricketer-turned-politician said this after reviewing the development projects and implementation of the welfare schemes of the state government here at a meeting with the top district officials.

Sidhu said the government had spent six months planning and arranging funds for the development of the state. “Now is the time to ensure that the plans are implemented at the bottom-level,” he said.

The local bodies and tourism minister said he would be in the city for three days a week to ensure the development plans were properly implemented.

Sidhu said the Punjab government had sanctioned Rs 125 crore for the overall development of Amritsar city and the funds would be utilised in consultation with the local MLAs.

He also announced to install CCTV cameras in the city to keep a check on criminal activities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App