Punjab: NIA arrests weapon supplier in RSS leaders’ murder

Including Parvez, NIA has till now arrested 11 people in the cases. Including Parvez, NIA has till now arrested 11 people in the cases.

An alleged arms supplier from UP has been arrested for providing weapons used in killings of RSS leaders, including the murder of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain in Ludhiana, Punjab.

NIA has arrested Parvez, alias Farru, from Meerut and booked him for supplying arms to Hardeep Singh, alias Shera, one of the main accused in the cases dealing with targeted murders in Punjab. “The targeted killings were executed as part of an international conspiracy the objective of which was to destabilise the law and order situation in Punjab and to revive militancy in the state,” an NIA statement said.

Including Parvez, NIA has till now arrested 11 people in the cases. “The weapons supplied by Parvez were used in several of the eight incidents committed as part of the conspiracy,” the statement said. Parvez was produced before the NIA Special Court in Mohali, which has granted one-day custody to NIA for his interrogation. On October 17, Gosain, who was the Mukhya Shikshak of RSS’s Mohan shakha, was shot dead in October 2017 by two motorbike-borne assailants outside his home in Ludhiana.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App