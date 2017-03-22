No issue if it’s permissible, might have to change his portfolio: Amarinder Singh on Sidhu’s TV show

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (ANI photo) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (ANI photo)

Reacting to cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stand on appearing for a popular TV show, newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the party has no issue if it’s permissible, but added that his portfolio may have to be changed. In a statement to news agency ANI, Singh said, “If it’s permissible, then we have no issue otherwise he has Culture Ministry we may have to change his portfolio.” The chief minister has also reportedly asked the advocate general if his show is conflict of interest, as reported by NDTV.

On Tuesday, Sidhu had vehemently defended his stand saying what he does at night should not be anyone’s concern. Speaking to reporters, the cabinet minister had said, “I earn a living through TV shows and I will be in Chandigarh from Monday to Thursday and in Amritsar from Friday to Sunday. What I do at night should not be anyone’s concern.”

Sidhu was reacting to chief minister’s statement in the media when he said he doesn’t know what the Constitution or the law says on this matter even as he sought advice from the advocate general to give an opinion whether a person who is a minister can do what he wants to do. The Bharatiya Janata Party, in the meantime, has criticised Sidhu’s decision to host a TV show, saying he should rather focus on helping alleviate problems in the state. BJP state secretary Vineet Joshi found it strange that Sidhu has enough time to go all the way to Mumbai to shoot for the TV show despite his ministerial role.

“Given his emotional statements during the election campaign, one would have thought that even 365 days in a year would not be enough for Navjot Sidhu, wherein he vowed to make all efforts to help the people of his state and how he is duty-bound to serve the people of Punjab. Therefore it is a bit strange that now he finds enough time to go all the way to Mumbai to shoot for the television programme despite being a cabinet minister.”

