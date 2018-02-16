Punjab National Bank fraud LIVE updates: Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi passports suspended by MEA

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned billionaire diamond businessman Nirav Modi in connection with the over Rs 11,000 crore fraud case detected by Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday. The development comes a day after the agency raided multiple properties of Modi and his relatives. The CBI on Thursday, too, had raided 21 locations in connection with the case. Diamonds, jewellery and gold worth Rs 5,100 crore were seized from the locations.
The raids conducted by the agencies reportedly revealed that money was allegedly withdrawn from offshore accounts of various banks not only through issuance of fresh LoUs from Punjab National Bank (PNB) but even renewal of old ones – an illegal activity, according to investigators.
In connection with the alleged fraud, the CBI registered an FIR Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali Group of companies today as well. The agency is conducting raids in at least 20 properties of the company across the country. Read: Who is Nirav Modi?
As recently as December 2017, the board of Firestar International Ltd — Nirav Modi’s flagship enterprise — had received approval from its shareholders to convert the private firm into a public company to raise money for expansion and strengthen its financial position.
The passport issuing authority of the Ministry of External Affairs has suspended the validity of Modi and Choksi's passports, on the advice of the Enforcement Directorate, reports ANI. This is with immediate effect, for a period of four weeks.
The BJP and the Congress targeted the other on Thursday over the PNB fraud case. While the Congress alleged the BJP government did nothing to stop “independent India’s biggest bank loot” despite knowing about it, the BJP claimed many Congress leaders are close to Nirav Modi.
What is an LoU, and how is it issued? What are the specific allegations by PNB in the present case? Will the alleged fraud impact the banks that have lent money against the PNB LoUs? And how will the fraud impact PNB?
All four accused — Nirav Modi, his wife Ami Modi, brother Nishal Modi and maternal uncle Mehul Choksi — are all currently abroad. While Nirav and Nishal left India on January 1, Choksi left the country on January 4 and Ami on January 6.
The CBI on Thursday had issued a lookout circular when we found that all the four accused were outside India. Today, the ED summoned him and, according to news agency PTI, has given him a week to depose within a week's time.
While probing properties of Nirav Modi and his relatives, the agencies seized diamonds, jewellery and gold worth Rs 5,100 crore. This included Rs 3.9 crore in bank fixed deposits. The CBI also recovered 95 documents relating to import bills and applications related to imports.
There were 17 premises raided by the ED and 21 by the CBI.
The CBI has filed a fresh case in the alleged Rs 11,000 crore PNB fraud case. Here's what you need to know about it -
The new FIR, based on a complaint from the company, alleges a loss of Rs 4,886 crore.
Three companies are being probed — Gitanjali Gems, Gili India and Nakshatra Brand Ltd. All companies are promoted by Mehul Choksy, who is the uncle of Nirav Modi.
Sources tell The Indian Express:
On Friday, the ED summoned Nirav Modi in connection with the alleged Rs 11,000 crore fraud case. Modi is currently abroad.
The CBI has registered an FIRagainst the Gitanjali Group of companies, promoted by Mehul Choksi. The agency is conducted raids in at least 20 locations — factories, plant, offices, residences — in six cities across give states today, related to the Gitanjali Group.
