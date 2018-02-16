Punjab National Bank fraud LIVE updates: Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi passports suspended by MEA

ED officers at a Nirav Modi showroom in New Delhi. On Thursday, ED had carried out multiple raids on showrooms, workshops, offices and residences of Modi and Choksi seizing diamonds, jewellery and gold worth Rs 5,100 crore. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) ED officers at a Nirav Modi showroom in New Delhi. On Thursday, ED had carried out multiple raids on showrooms, workshops, offices and residences of Modi and Choksi seizing diamonds, jewellery and gold worth Rs 5,100 crore. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned billionaire diamond businessman Nirav Modi in connection with the over Rs 11,000 crore fraud case detected by Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday. The development comes a day after the agency raided multiple properties of Modi and his relatives. The CBI on Thursday, too, had raided 21 locations in connection with the case. Diamonds, jewellery and gold worth Rs 5,100 crore were seized from the locations.

The raids conducted by the agencies reportedly revealed that money was allegedly withdrawn from offshore accounts of various banks not only through issuance of fresh LoUs from Punjab National Bank (PNB) but even renewal of old ones – an illegal activity, according to investigators.

In connection with the alleged fraud, the CBI registered an FIR Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali Group of companies today as well. The agency is conducting raids in at least 20 properties of the company across the country. Read: Who is Nirav Modi?

