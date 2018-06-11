PNB fraud: Nirav Modi is in our country, confirms UK minister, assures support to India

Diamond merchant Nirav Modi. Diamond merchant Nirav Modi.

In a major boost for the Indian government, UK Minister for Counter Terrorism Baroness Williams on Monday confirmed reports on the presence of Nirav Modi, an accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, in the country and assured of full cooperation for the extradition of the diamond merchant.

At a meeting for counter terrorism dialogue in the national capital, Williams also guaranteed Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju of UK’s support to extradite industrialist Vijay Mallya to India. Mallya, who has been staying in the UK for over a year now, has been accused of defaulting on loans worth thousands of crores.

After the meeting, Rijiju posted on Twitter: “I had a very useful meeting with the UK Minister Baroness Williams. We discussed about India-UK joint efforts to deal with Terrorism and Extremism. We also agreed to cooperate in matters of extradition and sharing of informations.”

Nirav Modi has reportedly fled to UK and is claiming political asylum, Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing Indian and British officials. India’s Ministry of External Affairs reportedly told the Financial Times that the Indian government was waiting for the country’s law enforcement agencies to approach them before pushing for an extradition, which had thus far not happened. The Indian government has maintained that it is uncertain of Modi’s whereabouts.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, another accused in the case, had fled from India in January, around a month before the PNB filed it first complaint against them in the fraud case.

