Punjab moves HC, challenges ouster of Suresh Kumar as Captain’s CPS

Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh.

Challenging the recent dismissal of the Chief Minister’s Chief Principal Secretary, Suresh Kumar, the Punjab government has filed an appeal before the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the single bench judgment, stating that the state has the “unequivocal powers” to make contractual appointments.

The government has denied that the Kumar held a public office and had the power to perform any sovereign functions of the state, while questioning the jurisdiction exercised by the single bench in the matter in a writ of quo warranto. It has said the the standing order on the Kumar’s post and powers were “wrongly interpreted”.

“The honourable Single Judge failed to appreciate that the government has absolute powers to make contractual appointments and so as long as the appointment is made on account of exigencies of administration, it is not open to attack under Articles 14 and 16,” the petition through Advocate General Atul Nanda reads.

The government has said that it is a settled law that when there is no law for any appointment, the appointing authority has the “absolute discretion” in the matter. “In this regard it is to be noted that the honourable Single Judge came to the correct conclusion that a new post was created to appoint CPSCM, however, failed to appreciate that the said post not being a cadre post was not governed by the 1992 Rules and the terms thereof were to be at the discretion of the government,” it has said.

Stating that Kumar did not have the power to pass an order in absence of the Chief Minister on his behalf, the government has said that the correct interpretation of the standing order is that the decision of the CM can only be recorded on the file after the Chief Minister passes the same on telephone when he is available.

“The CPSCM could only submit files of certain departments for the order of the Chief Minister. In the absence of the Chief Minister, Shri Suresh Kumar only record decision on file as telephonically conveyed to him and even so in the limited scenarios where the Chief Minister was absent from headquarters and the cases was of an immediate nature which could not await his return and which could not be sent to him for timely orders,” it has said.

The government has also denied that the Chief Minister’s powers were delegated to Kumar and he was free to act independently. It has said the “limited and rare disposals as per telephonic instructions” are also protected by the ex post facto approval from the CM on his return to the headquarters. It has also said that the single bench also ignored the fact that the Centre said it is not a cadre post and thus sought deletion of its role in the matter.

Though it has said that Suresh Kumar’s appointment not being done in the name of Governor could “at the most” be “a procedural lapse,” the government has said it will not attract a “writ of quo-warranto under any circumstances”. It has also said that it does not mean that a person is holding a position just because they are in the rank and pay of a particular position.

