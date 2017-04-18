Punjab: More private players buying wheat this year, says Mandi board

Workers at the grain market in Mullanpur near Ludhiana

PRIVATE PURCHASE of wheat at mandis has increased three times this procurement season compared to the previous year. According to data available with the Punjab Mandi Board against the 22,000 tonne purchase of wheat by private players from April 2016 till date, the purchase this year has gone up to 88,000 tonnes from various mandis of Punjab. Besides, of the total arrival of 36.5 lakh tonnes of wheat at mandis, 33.5 lakh tonnes have been purchased. However, lifting remains a major issue even this year as only 10 lakh tonnes have been lifted, thereby causing a problem for farmers as to where would they unload their stock if lifting progresses at snail’s pace.

Reacting to wheat purchase by private players, Ravinder Cheema, president of Punjab’s Ahritya’s Association, said, “Last year, flour mills were waiting for stocks to be released by the government and they did not purchase much from mandis. But, under public distribution system, wheat was later sent outside the state and hence, flour mills said stocks were short. So, they are purchasing directly from mandis this year instead of taking chances.”

However, this year, MSP tr the minimum support price is Rs 1,625 a quintal and most of the stock is being sold at MSP while the highest deal went up to Rs 1,650 a quintal, he informed.

At Khanna Mandi, the largest in Asia, the total arrival till date was 42,431 tonnes and out of this, 14,443 quintals were purchased by private flour mills alone.

Kamaljeet Singh, an ahritya at this mandi, said, “Private purchasers are on top at our mandi this year and we are happy as private flour mills are doing quick lifting, which is not the case with government purchase agencies. Markfed comes at number 2 in our mandi purchasing 7,446 tonnes. Flour mills near our mandi are purchasing wheat at MSP.”

However, due to the excessive heat, wheat ripened fast and hence arrival has been advanced compared to last April.

The data shows that the total arrival of wheat till date is nearly 36.5 lakh tonnes this year while it was only 25 lakh tonnes from April 1, 2016, till date. Cheema said, “We are requesting the government to expedite lifting of wheat as its weight is reducing due to the loss of moisture and so, it will become a problem when stocking will be done.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed that after change of government this year, contracts of transporters to load and unload wheat were done late and hence lifting got delayed.

At Khanna Mandi, lifting started Sunday, while wheat started arriving from April 1, said Kamaljeet.

