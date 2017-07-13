Punjab money laundering case: Ex-minister, ex-SAD leader figure in ED chargesheet

Sarwan Singh Phillaur. (File) Sarwan Singh Phillaur. (File)

In the ongoing probe into the multi-crore money laundering case linked to the infamous Bhola drugs haul case, the Enforcement Directorate Wednesday filed the chargesheet in the special CBI court here against former SAD minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur, his son Damanvir Phillaur, former chief parliamentary secretary and SAD leader Avinash Chander, besides nine others.

Both Avinash Chander and Sarwan had quit SAD and joined Congress before the 2017 Assembly polls in Punjab. The money laundering case was a fallout of the multi-crore drug racket busted by the Punjab Police in 2013 in which former DSP Jagdish Bhola is the prime accused. During investigations, the ED stepped in and registered the money laundering case.

In the chargesheet, ED has named eight companies that belong to Jagjeet Singh Chahal, a businessman who is also a co-accused in the Bhola drugs case, and his family members. Chahal is also an accused in the money laundering case. In all, 12 persons have been named in the chargesheet, which was filed by an ED team led by its deputy director Niranjan Singh.

The chargesheet has been filed under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED also informed the court that the investigation in the case was still underway and more names could be included in a supplementary chargesheet.

“The agency is investigating as many as eight separate cases for which the FIRs are registered in different police stations across the state,” a lawyer representing Jagjit Singh Chahal said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App