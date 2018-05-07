Punjab: Man sets five of family on fire in their sleep, infant boy, mother die

Five members of a family in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district were allegedly set on fire in their sleep at 6.30 am on Sunday morning. The incident claimed the life of an 11-month-old boy in the family and his mother Rajwant Kaur (40). Three others are in critical condition and have been referred to Ludhiana’s Dyanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and another private hospital in Ludhiana. The accused, Joginder Singh Zinda, in his mid 40s, also sustained some burn injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Hoshiapur.

The incident took place at Sant Ishar Singh Colony of Tanda in Hoshiarpur district. It has been learnt that family had some business-related dispute with the accused, who resides in the same colony.

Police said Zinda had some scuffled with the Lachman Singh (65) and after some time he returned with petrol in his hand which he sprinkled on the family members of Lachaman Singh and set them on fire. Lachman’s son Kuldeep was partner in some business with Zinda till last year. Injured Lachman told police that he raised alarm and tried to save his family along with the help from a neighbour, but his family members received serious burn injuries. His 11-month-old grandson, Harmanpreet Singh, died and, his daughter-in-law Rajwant Kaur (40), wife of Kuldeep Singh, succumbed at the hospital later.

Among those seriously injured are Lachman Singh’s wife Gurdev Kaur (60), grandson Jaskarn Singh (13), granddaughter Parminder Kaur (14).

SHO, Tanda, Inspector Pardeep Kumar said that Lachhman Singh in his statement claimed Zinda came to their place in the morning and hit him first and then sprinkled petrol on the sleeping members of his family and with in no time set them on fire. Lachaman’s son, Kuldeep Singh, was not at home at the time of incident. Family rushed the injured to civil hospital and from where they were first refereed to Hoshiarpur, and later shifted to Ludhiana.

The accused, who had fled from the scene, returned to the locality after some time. Police arrested him and admitted him to civil hospital Hoshiarpur.

SSP Hoshiarpur J Elanchezhian also visited the spot and said that all the injured are in critical condition. He said that further investigation is on, adding that the accused is a local landlord.

