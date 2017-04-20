Punjab: Man held for stalking woman, throwing acid on two-wheeler

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and threatening a woman, after she turned down his marriage proposal.

The accused also allegedly threw acid on her two-wheeler which was parked outside her residence in Sector 39 Tuesday night, police said. The damaged two-wheeler will be sent for forensic examination to CFSL in Sector 36. A case has been registered at Sector 39 police station.

The accused, Jatinder Singh, a resident of Mohali’s Phase-XI, was remanded in one-day police custody Wednesday. He was in UK for the last two years and returned to India only in 2016. Singh used to assist his father, who operates a small scale industry in Chandigarh and both the families are known to each other.

During his interrogation, Kumar, however, said that he threw paint remover on the two-wheeler, but police refused to buy his theory. According to sources, Kumar was in an inebriated condition when he arrested Tuesday night.

The family members of victim informed Chandigarh Newsline, “Kumar has been proposing our daughter for marriage for last one year, but she turned down his proposals. Despite this, he started chasing her and stalking her on phone. Though our daughter has blocked his cell phone number, he managed to get phone numbers of her office colleagues and continued harassing her.”

“The accused even assaulted me in December last year but due to family relations, I did not complain to the police,” said the victim, who works with an immigration firm in Chandigarh.

Inspector Rajdeep Singh, SHO of Sector 39 police station, said, “The victim lodged a complaint and told us about the accused, Jatinder Singh, who has been stalking her for a long time and had even threatened her with dire consequences.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now