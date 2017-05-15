Punjab: Man commits suicide after killing wife

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

A man today allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan after killing his wife suspecting her of having an illicit relationship with her brother-in-law at Mallian village, Gurudaspur, police said. District police chief B S Virk said Joginder Pal, who used to work as a painter, killed his wife Kunti by hitting her with an iron rod after that he committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in his house.

He used to suspect his wife of having illicit relations with her sister’s husband Kala, a resident of Allowal village here, he said. A suicide note was recovered from the spot in which Pal held his relative Kala responsible for his extreme step.

A case has been registered against Kala, who is absconding, on a statement by Pal’s daughter and the suicide note. The bodies were sent to the civil hospital here for postmortem.

