Loan waiver issue: Massive protest rally on August 22, warn farmers

FARM LOAN waiver was a major promise made in the Congress manifesto and ‘Karza Kurki Khatam, fasal di poori rakam’ was a popular slogan during the party’s rallies. However, just five months after the formation of the state government, farmers are up in arms against them. In August, there were several protests by farmers. From August 9-15, the Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhpur) organised a jail bharo drive in which 546 members were arrested. They were released on August 15.

Now, seven farmer unions are set to organise a protest rally in Barnala on August 22 where they are

targeting a gathering of at least 50,000. Voluntary donations have also been collected from villages for organising the rally and meetings are also being convened daily.

The main issue to be addressed during the rally is the non-implementation of farm loan waiver promise done by the Congress in election manifesto. As per the records available with the farmer unions, after formation of the Congress government in the state, a total of 130 farmers committed suicide and thus the issue of farmer suicides will also be discussed on top priority.

Even as farmers are demanding a full loan waiver, even the announcement done on June 20 this year about waiver of Rs 2 lakh crop loan of farmers having land up to five acres and flat Rs 2-lakh relief for other marginal farmers has also not been implemented till date. “There has been no notification till now even on this part of the loan waiver. So our demand stands – full loan waiver which amount to nearly Rs 6,000 crore,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary, Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan).

The Barnala rally will be organised by BKU (Ugrahan), BKU (Dakaunda), Kirti Kisan Union, BKU (Ekta), Khet Mazdoor Union, Pendu Mazdoor Union etc.

Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU (Dakaunda) said, “Nearly 15,000 farmers will be coming from our union’s side. Expenditure will be huge for the entire event, but we have to do all this as the government is not budging. They had sought time of two months and now five months have gone by.” Nirbhay Singh Dhudike, president of Kirti Kisan Union said, “We want to tell the government that they need to deliver or such protests will be a regular issue. It needs to be an eye-opener for them. The proof is before all of us, farmers are committing suicide…”

Reacting over the farmers’ protest, leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira said, “It is happening because of betrayal by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Before promising, he very well know that debt of farmers (institutional and non-instititional) is of more than a lakh crore. However now they are issuing instructions of a ‘partial’ loan waiver and even that has not happened practically till now. ”

