Punjab: List of candidates for December 17 civic polls in a day or two: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab said that within a day or two it would release the names of its candidates for the upcoming civic polls in the state, nomination filing for which started on Saturday.

Elections to three municipal corporations — Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala, and 32 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats in Punjab would be held on December 17 and results would be declared the same day.

Nominations can be filed till December 6 and scrutiny of those would take place the next day.

A meeting of AAP MLAs, chaired by the party’s state unit chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, was held today to devise a strategy for contesting the civic elections.

“We will come out with names of candidates within a day or two,” Mann told mediapersons here.

He said AAP candidates would contest the polls to Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala municipal corporations, however, a decision regarding contesting the 32 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats would be taken soon.

Meanwhile, Simarjit Singh Bains an MLA of AAP’s ally Lok Insaaf Party said his party would move the Punjab and Haryana High Court demanding polling for Ludhiana municipal corporation along with Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala.

