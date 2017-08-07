Punjab likely to enhance punishment for giving false information in corruption cases

The Bureau has also suggested making offence under Section 182 of IPC a cognizable offence and increasing the fine for the offence to up to Rs 10000 from existing fine of up to Rs 1000. (Representational Image) The Bureau has also suggested making offence under Section 182 of IPC a cognizable offence and increasing the fine for the offence to up to Rs 10000 from existing fine of up to Rs 1000. (Representational Image)

Giving false information in any alleged corruption case in Punjab may land the misleading informant in jail for up to two years and with a maximum fine of Rs 10000. About three years after the Vigilance Bureau \suggested giving stricter punishment to anyone giving false information to public servants in corruption cases, Punjab government is likely to give its nod to the proposal for enhanced punishment. Punjab Police’s Bureau of Investigation, to which the proposal was sent by the Home Department, has also backed enhancing the imprisonment under Section 182 of the IPC to up to two years, from existing six months.

The Bureau has also suggested making offence under Section 182 of IPC a cognizable offence and increasing the fine for the offence to up to Rs 10000 from existing fine of up to Rs 1000. It has suggested that imprisonment and fine both should be imposed. Section 182 of IPC deals with “false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person” and the punishment for the offence. An official told The Indian Express that the proposal was necessitated after an analysis of cases registered by Vigilance Bureau spanning a period of ten years.

“In a large number of cases among the ones analysed, the courts had imposed a fine of merely Rs 100 on the person giving false information. It was decided to moot the proposal to seek enhanced punishment which could act as a deterrent for the people giving false information,” said the official.

Another official said cases registered on the basis of false information resulted in VB wasting man hours and resources for nothing.

For the proposal to crystalise and become an Act, Punjab Assembly will need to pass an IPC amendment bill relating to Section 182 of IPC for its applicability in Punjab, and then seek Governor’s nod. Eventually, it will have to be sent to Centre for a nod. The Legal Remembrancer in his opinion had asked for the proposal to be sent to the state Home department as Home was the administrative department to take a call on any IPC clause amendment bill in its applicability

to state.

