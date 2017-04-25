Punjab: Labour shortage at ‘unloading points’, wheat piles up in markets

Acute shortage of labour at ‘unloading points’ is the main reason behind flooding of wheat crop in the grain markets. Even as more than 70 per cent wheat has already arrived in mandis, not even 10 to 20 per cent could be lifted till date. This has caused a huge worry for the procurement agencies as well. Out of the 22 districts in the state, only half a dozen have recorded over 60 per cent lifting.

In Majha region, the condition is worst. According to Punjab Mandi Board in Amritsar, till April 23 out of 2.34 lakh tonnes which arrived, 1.92 lakh is still lying in mandis as only 18 per cent lifting had taken. Similarly, Tarn Taran has recorded just 9 per cent lifting. In Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts as well only 16 and 21 per cent wheat could be lifted till date.

Till April 23, out of 86 lakh tonnes of wheat, which arrived in grain markets, 84 lakh tonnes was purchased by the agencies but only 40 lakh tonnes could be lifted while the remaining 44 lakh tonnes were lying in the mandis.

President of the All Punjab Truck Operator Union (APTOU), Happy Sandhu said they had engaged nearly 95,000 trucks in Punjab for lifting wheat but due to the delay, the trucks are parked at the unloading points for days.

