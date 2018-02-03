Punjab: Kila Raipur games begin, minus bullock cart races

Greyhound races in progress on the first day of 82th Rural Sports Festival (popular as Rural Olympics ) at Kila Raipur in Ludhiana on Friday,Feb.2 2018. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Greyhound races in progress on the first day of 82th Rural Sports Festival (popular as Rural Olympics ) at Kila Raipur in Ludhiana on Friday,Feb.2 2018. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The 82nd annual three-day Kila Raipur rural festival, popular as “mini rural Olympics” for its sports and cultural events, began Friday at the village in Ludhiana.

Local Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid, who inaugurated the event, said he would urge the CM to bring back the popular bullock cart races which were banned by the Supreme Court four years ago.

“I will request the CM to bring up this issue in Cabinet to end the legal hassles in organising the bullock cart races,” he said. This year, even horse races could not be conducted because of outbreak of Glanders disease in horses. The only attraction this year will be the dog races, which started on Friday.

“The animal husbandary department has issued instructions not to organise any horse races in the light of Glanders disease which can transfer to human beings. So, we do not want to take any chances,” said Jagbir Singh Grewal, one of the organisers.

The other sporting activities will be hockey, athletics, cycling and kabaddi. Games for physically challenged, deaf and mute, and senior citizens will also be organised. This year, Alexy Singh Grewal, Olympic Gold medallist in cycling from USA, will also attend the event. Grewal, who won Gold for USA in 1984, was born and brought up in there.

This year, he is coming to his native village Narangwal in Ludhiana, said Jagbir Grewal.

