Jat quota agitation: BJP attempts to woo Jats, agitators to continue stir

A DAY after the meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah, All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), led by Yashpal Malik, announced on Friday that their stir would continue, including holding a rally in Jhajjar, on August 27.

In an attempt to woo Jats ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, top Jat leaders in the BJP, including Union ministers Birender Singh, Sanjeev Balyan and P P Chaudhary, met the leaders of the agitators at Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday evening.

On Friday, agitators held a public meeting in Fatehabad. After the meeting, AIJASS general secretary Ashok Balhara said their stir would continue till all their demands, including reservation in government jobs and release of those arrested in connection with the February 2016 quota stir violence, were met.

The Fatehabad meeting was held four days after the attack on Malik at neighbouring Samain village where he had gone to invite villagers to their Jhajjar rally. About a dozen people had suffered injuries in the scuffle. The police had filed an FIR against over 100 people, including khap leader Sube Singh Samain, on charges of attempt to murder. “We have come to know that three persons have been arrested but Samain and others are yet to be nabbed,” said Balhara, demanding the arrest of all the accused.

At Friday’s meeting, the agitators passed a resolution demanding judicial or CBI inquiry to probe “the role of Tohana MLA Subhash Barala behind the attack on Malik as the AIJASS leaders suspect “Barala’s hand in shielding the attackers”. However, BJP has already called the allegations baseless.

In another resolution, the agitators demanded the suspension of Tohana DSP Shamsher Singh Dahiya and SHO Pradeep Kumar “for not taking action against the attackers despite being present on the spot”. The police, though, claimed that it was their prompt action which prevented the incident from getting out of hand.

The AIJASS has announced that it would continue to hold public meetings till the government implemented the agreement signed between the agitators and the state government on March 19 in connection with reservation and other demands.

