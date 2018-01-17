Punjab irrigation scam: Two more surrender in court

An Executive Engineer (XEN) and a retired chief engineer of Punjab Irrigation Department surrendered in a special Vigilance Bureau (VB) court on Tuesday in connection with a multi-crore irrigation scam. XEN Bajrang Lal Singla and retired chief engineer Gurdev Singh Sian were on run since the registration of a case by the VB on August 17 last year. They along with five others — XEN Gulshan Nagpal, chief engineer (retired) Paramjit Singh Ghuman, chief engineer (retired) Harvinder Singh, SDO (retired) Kaminder Singh Deol and one Vimal Kumar Sharma — have been booked under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477A and 120B of Indian Penal Code and Sections 13(1) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case has been registered with the Vigilance Bureau, Flying Squad-I in Phase VIII.

Contractor Gurinder Singh and retired chief engineer Harvinder have already surrendered. Gurinder had surrendered on December 13 last year in a VB court after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Supreme Court (SC). Both Gurinder and Harvinder are in currently in judicial custody. It was alleged by the VB that Gurinder, in connivance with the officers, had got many contracts in different areas of the state and caused a loss to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore to the state exchequer.

The other accused are still on run. All the accused had also applied for anticipatory bail in the Punjab and Haryana High court but their bail pleas were rejected.

