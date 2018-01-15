Irregularities on forest land: Probe report flags role of 3 IFS officers, former PFS and forest range officers

The inquiry officer had remarked that according to Punjab Financial rules, this case could be investigated by Vigilance Bureau and Punjab police after registering the FIRs. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon/Files/Representational) The inquiry officer had remarked that according to Punjab Financial rules, this case could be investigated by Vigilance Bureau and Punjab police after registering the FIRs. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon/Files/Representational)

An inquiry by the Forest Officer (Hills), Derabassi, has found large-scale irregularities and also flagged the involvement of three serving Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, a retired Punjab Forest Service (PFS) officer and former Derabasi Range officer after it was found that the officer had allegedly caused loss to the state exchequer. The inquiry also found that many irregularities including purchasing the plants and allowing illegal mining on forest land were committed by the officers. The report had been sent to the director Vigilance Bureau (VB) and the secretary of the forest department for further action. The report was submitted on January 8.

The inquiry was conducted by Forest Officer Harsh Kumar on the directions of the state government after a Derabassi resident, Satpal Singh, had lodged several complaints alleging irregularities being committed by IFS officers Ratna Kumar who is posted as Chief Conservator Officer, Rajesh Chowdhary posted as Assistant Chief Conservator Officer, Mahavir Singh who is posted as Forest Officer Bist circle, Jalandhar and retired PFS officer Tejinder Singh Saini and Satpal Singh, Forest Range Officer, Derabassi.

The inquiry report, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, said, “During the inquiry, it was found that there was large scale embezzlement of funds, illegal felling of trees, allowing illegal mining at forest land, purchasing some items including plants at exorbitant prizes and entries of fake bills in cash books.”

The inquiry officer had remarked that according to Punjab Financial rules, this case could be investigated by Vigilance Bureau and Punjab police after registering the FIRs.

The officers were involved in constituting forest committees in Isapur and Mehamdpur but during the investigation it was found that the forest committees were fake and the officer had caused a loss of the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 60 lakh. It was also found in the inquiry report that officer had caused a loss of Rs 24.20 lakh to the state exchequer by showing the purchase of a Solar System but in actual no such system was purchased.

Another findings showed that the officers had recruited their relatives as security guards in the department. It was also found that during the officers had asked to buy the plants from a private nursery in Rajpura for Rs 4.35 lakh which was also done by ignoring the rules.

The inquiry officer also found that Rs 40 lakh was spent for repairing nature parks, which comes under the jurisdiction of the forest department but in actual no repair was done. The inquiry officer also found that irregularities were committed in a nature park located in Peermushalla village where the illegal mining was done. The illegal cutting of trees was also found in the park.

The report also says that the officers were responsible for the illegal encroachment on forest land in Sarswati Bihar in Derabassi, Mehamadpur village, Baroli village and Amrala village. Ratna Kumar did not answer phone calls nor respond to text messages.

