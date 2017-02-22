Punjab: IAF sergeant, wife held for murder

THE BATHINDA POLICE Tuesday arrested a sergeant with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and his wife for allegedly murdering a 27-year-old man on the premises of the Bhisiana air force station. The police identified the suspects as Sailesh Kumar and Anuradha Patel. The victim, Vipan Shukla, was murdered on February 9 and after that his body was chopped into 16 parts on February 19, packed using polythene bags and stored in a refrigerator and almirah, the police said. After a search of the suspects’ residence, the police recovered all the body parts. The victim’s wife, Kumkum Shukla, told the police that her husband had an extramarital affair with Anuradha. Sailesh had confessed, the police said.

Sailesh is a sergeant at the Air Force station in Bhisiana while Vipan Shukla was working as a corporal in the canteen of the Air Force women’s welfare association, on the premises of the Air Force station. SP Gurmeet Singh told mediapersons, “Shukla had an extramarital relationship with Anuradha and this was the motive behind the crime.” Gurmeet Singh added that Anuradha wanted to marry him after leaving her husband Sailesh, but Shukla had refused.

SP Gurmeet Singh added,”On February 9, Sailesh was shifting from the old Air Force quarters to his new quarters and he asked Vipan Shukla to help him in packing. Sailesh’s wife was in the new quarters. Sailesh assaulted Shukla with an iron rod. Later, he killed him using an axe and put the body in a mini truck. He took the dead body to his new quarters, where he kept the body in a trunk for many days. He cut the body into 16 pieces on February 19, each weighing 5-7 kg and stored it in almirah, fridge. He was to dispose off the body parts.”

Shukla’s family had lodged a police complaint that he was missing since February 9. Shashi Bhushan, brother of Anuradha , who works with the Merchant Navy, had come at their quarters.

The police said he was present when the murder happened and left the place just two days ago, adding that Anuradha was part of the conspiracy. A search was on for him, the police said.