Punjab: Husband booked for dowry death after love marriage 

A man has been booked in Phagwara for dowry death after his wife allegedly committed suicide due to ill-treatment, nearly three years after their love marriage. Nukul Kapoor, a resident of New Model Town in Phagwara, has been booked on charges of dowry death and related offences after his 24-year-old wife Raviya Kapoor died late last night, police said. The police case was filed on a complaint by the victim’s father Sanjay Jain, who alleged that his son-in law tortured her with demands for dowry. Nukul and Raiya had got married in May 2014 and have a one-and-a-half-year old son, police said. Jain, a Ludhiana-based businessman, has claimed that he had called his daughter on Saturday at 9.45 PM and she sounded “alarmed and nervous”, they said. “We got a phone call from her in-laws around 12.35 AM last night that Raviya had committed suicide,” Jain said in his complaint.

“I, along with my wife Alka Jain, son Kashish Jain and daughter-in-law Reema Jain, rushed to Phagwara and found the body of Raviya lying in the lobby (of the house) with marks on her neck,” he said. Suspecting foul play, Raviya’s father informed the police and a case was registered against Nukul, Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dev Dutt Sharma said.

Nukul has been booked under IPC sections 304-B (dowry death) and 498-A (husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), the DSP said. Meanwhile, Jain claimed that despite his daughter’s marriage with Nukul being one of “their own choice”, her husband “tormented” her with dowry demands, saying “since he had not taken dowry due to their love marriage, she herself should bring dowry from her parents”.

Jain claimed that Nukul had demanded Rs two lakh in October 2016 from his wife Alka but he was not obliged. Jain added that he had issued a cheque of Rs seven lakh in November last year to meet expenses of the plot that Kapoor had bought in October. However, the cheque was not encashed by Nukul due to unknown reasons, Jain said, adding his son in-law further demanded Rs 30,000 earlier this month for paying instalment he owed to a private finance company. City SHO Inspector Kanwar Vijay Partap said the accused will be arrested soon.